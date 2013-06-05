New Rohde Module Offers UHDTV Testing

MUNICH, GERMANY—Rohde & Schwarz has introduced the R&S VT-B360 HDMI TX 300 MHz HDMI module, which allows manufacturers and test houses to use the R&S VTC and R&S VTE video testers to test next-generation HDMI sink devices with ultra-HD or 4K screen resolution. The new module is equipped with four parallel HDMI channels with ultra-HD resolution. Tests can be performed on TVs, monitors, projectors and A/V receivers with conventional screen resolutions as well.

The video testers use the new module to generate HDMI A/V test signals and play them out via one or more outputs, improving the efficiency of product tests during manufacturing. Developers can also compare devices directly with one another.

In addition, consumer electronics equipment can be tested comprehensively with respect to the HDMI protocol. These tests encompass HDMI protocols such as CEC, E-EDID and the HDMI Ethernet audio channel. The new module also offers the option of performing CTS compliance tests on HDMI sinks. Finally, these test systems are ready to keep pace as standards evolve and new extensions are defined. For example, the new 4k 50/60 Hz mode with 4:2:0 pixel encoding is now supported.

The R&S VT-B360 HDMI TX 300 MHz module is now available from Rohde & Schwarz.