New Report Offers Insight On How Marketers Can Make Best Use Of CTV

PALO ALTO, Calif.—A new report examining the evolving connected TV (CTV) landscape and its growing influence on brand and performance marketing strategies walks readers through the awareness, consideration and decision stages of the marketing cycle with the goal of developing and executing effective campaigns.

The report, “A Full-Funnel Approach to CTV Marketing 2024,” is from Wurl, its parent company AppLovin and measurement and analytics company Adjust.

“CTV is a unique channel with the ability to drive real outcomes at every stage of the marketing cycle,” said Wurl CEO Ron Gutman. “Wurl’s position in the CTV ecosystem – combined with Adjust’s insights into down-funnel metrics and AppLovin’s cross-device performance capabilities – gives us a great opportunity to support brand and performance marketers in taking advantage of CTV’s effectiveness throughout the entire buying process.”

The report coincides with the growth of CTV as ad spending continues to climb. Not only are advertisers allocating more of their budgets to CTV, but the medium is giving new marketers a way to test and find success, it said.

Data from Adjust found that mobile marketers, for example, have increased the number of ads being served on CTV devices to promote mobile apps, resulting in impressions growing by more than 300% in the first half of 2024, it said.

Understanding how to develop and execute effective CTV campaigns across upper- and lower-funnel metrics will be essential as more dollars are assigned to CTV campaigns, the company said.

The new report examines considerations at each stage of the marketing cycle, including:

Awareness Stage : Techniques for growing positive attention and making an impact with CTV advertising.

: Techniques for growing positive attention and making an impact with CTV advertising. Consideration Stage : Strategies for brands to stay top of mind with innovative ad formats and enhanced targeting.

: Strategies for brands to stay top of mind with innovative ad formats and enhanced targeting. Decision Stage: Tactics to drive conversions, leveraging CTV’s unique capabilities for performance marketing.

The report also presents quantitative insights to help guide brand and performance marketers establish their full-funnel CTV strategies. Data from Wurl revealed that 8% of viewers are lost during a typical ad break, but that showing emotionally and contextually relevant ads can reduce that loss by up to 60%, making the case for why delivering positive ad experiences is so important, it said.