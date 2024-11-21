New Pixotope Reveal Enables AR, Virtual Production Without Green Screens

Pixotope Reveal lets broadcasters integrate live news presenters and background graphics with no need for green screens.

OSLO, Norway—Live augmented reality and virtual production specialist Pixotope Technologies has launched Pixotope Reveal, an AI-powered background segmentation tool that transforms how broadcasters integrate real-time graphics into live productions, the company said.

The software enables seamless integration of 2D and 3D graphics without requiring green screens, manual rotoscoping or match-moving work, it said.

“Pixotope Reveal represents a significant leap forward in broadcast technology,” Pixotope CEO Marcus Brodersen said. “By harnessing the power of machine learning, we’re enabling broadcasters to create more engaging content while significantly streamlining their production workflows.

“Given the rapid advancement of AI technology, we anticipate that solutions like Reveal will quickly become the primary choice for broadcasters, eventually replacing traditional methods like chromakeying for virtual studio production,” he continued. “The pace of development in AI and machine learning is extraordinary, and we're positioned at the forefront of this transformation in broadcast technology.”

Pixotope Reveal’s advanced AI can extract on-screen talent from any background, enabling the seamless placement of graphics both in front of and behind presenters. Combined with Pixotope’s talent-tracking solutions, it allows for fully natural integration and interaction between the real and the virtual. This capability eliminates the need for traditional green screens while maintaining broadcast-quality results, the company said.

For news broadcasts, Pixotope Reveal enables dynamic data visualization that adapts to the storytelling and the on-camera personality. It allows anchors to interact naturally with polling data, weather maps and financial charts, the company said.

In sports broadcasting, real-time statistics and analysis can be seamlessly integrated into the live action, with player stats, team analytics and game data appearing to exist within the physical space rather than merely overlaid on screen, it said.

The software can handle multiple talent extractions simultaneously, supporting more than 20 individuals in a single scene while maintaining real-time performance at up to UHD resolution and 60 frames per second, it said.

Sports broadcasters and rights holders can now offer unprecedented sponsorship opportunities with Pixotope Reveal's ability to integrate virtual advertisements naturally into any environment. This capability allows for region-specific sponsor content and enhanced brand integration without disrupting the viewing experience, it said.

Pixotope Reveal is available from Pixotope’s website or its global network of resellers beginning today. As part of the launch, Pixotope is offering a 30% discount to early adopters who purchase before year-end. A free 30-day trial is available for qualified broadcasters and production companies, the company said.

More information is available on the company’s website.