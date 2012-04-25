New NimbleTV service taps cloud, Internet for online TV delivery

NimbleTV, a new subscription-based TV service, announced the launch of a beta test April 23 that will let consumers access their TV from anywhere via the Internet.

According to a press release announcing the offering, the NimbleTV cloud-based software will allow consumers to view their TV wherever they are "with nearly unlimited recording capability and social tools to help guide what to watch."

"NimbleTV is based on the simplest idea: Customers should be able to access the TV they pay for wherever they happen to be," said Anand Subramanian, CEO of NimbleTV.

The company sees NimbleTV as a global platform. Initially, however, its offerings will be focused on TV programming from the United States and India. Rollouts in other nations are planned.

According to the company, NimbleTV will set up consumers with their own subscription agreements with the TV providers it supports. Customers will pay their providers; NimbleTV will act as a payment service. Content will include local coverage and all cable channels, depending on the package selected.

"Our model is predicated on the belief that providers and content producers should be paid. NimbleTV is a solution that's both consumer friendly and industry friendly," Subramanian said.

The service has more than 10,000 hours of digital recording. There is no box to buy or equipment to set up. NimbleTV has built-in social features that enable customers to easily follow and record what their friends like to watch on TV.

NimbleTV is still accepting signups for its beta service.