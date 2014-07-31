New LCD Monitors/Viewfinders From Nipros Announced

RAMSEY, NJ--Nipros, distributed exclusively in North America by Samaserve, in New Jersey, has introduced two new combination monitors/viewfinders to its expanding line of camera conversion systems and accessories. The new 5-inch (diagonal) HDF-HR500 and HDF-500 full HD color monitors/viewfinders are designed to mount directly to the Nipros HDS-300 camera rig, which is compatible with any video camera on the market today--including 4K models from Blackmagic Design, Canon and Sony.

The Nipros HDF-500 full HD color monitors/viewfinders feature built-in test & measurement software that includes waveform, vectorscope, white balance and other visual parameters. The 5-inch HDF-HR500 includes a high-quality 1920x1080 HD LCD screen that features a variety of BNC connector types (HDMI, Component, RGB and Composite) as well as built-in stereo headphone jack, remote control, Tally and Mono speaker. The HDF-500 version is similar in size, weight, and functionality but features an 800 x 480 resolution LCD screen with a narrower viewing angle.

Measuring approximately approx. 180 x 117 x 69.9 mm, both models also include BNC connectors (3G/HD/SD) for main (with an active loop-through) and Return video, and feature built-in test & measurement software that includes waveform, vectorscope, white balance and other visual parameters that can be displayed full screen or in multi-view mode. Power consumption is approximately 19W on the HDF-HR500 and 15 watts on the HDF-500 model. Additionally, both units are field upgradeable via a built-in Mini-USB port.

Video formats supported on both models include: 1080p/60/59.94/50/30/29.97/25/24/23.98 (SDI/Component/HDMI); 1080i/60/59.94/50 (SDI/Component/HDMI); 720p/60/59.94/50/30/29.97/25/24/23.98 (SDI/Component/HDMI); 480i/60/59.94, 575i/50 (SDI/Component/HDMI/Composite); and 480p/60/59.94, 576p/50 (Component/HDMI).

Both color monitors/viewfinders are now available at suggested retail prices of $3,723.99 for the HDR-500 and $5,791.99 for the HDR-HF500.