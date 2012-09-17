New Lawo mc²56 production console streamlines workflow

Lawointroduced its second-generation mc²56 production console featuring crossplatform compatibility with the larger mc²90 and mc²66 at IBC2012.

The mc²56 introduces new features aimed at streamlining workflow efficiencies and increasing productivity.

Among the mc²56’s new features is two-man operation with fully decentralized control of all parameters, including bank and layer selection, EQ, dynamics and bus assignment. The new mc²56 now offers improved ergonomic and intuitive handling, providing operators greater confidence when working under pressure.

As part of the mc²56’s enhanced functionality, the new console also provides expanded, simplified touch operation — making workflow more intuitive. This applies to operational aspects, such as VCA allocation, bus assignment, meter pickup/mode select and mix-minus configuration. This enhanced operation is further accentuated by the console’s new button-glow provisions for color-coding the channel strips. Similarly, the new mc²56 provides illuminated rotary knobs for an even better overview.