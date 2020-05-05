New HPA Task Force to Tackle COVID-19 Issues

BURBANK, Calif.—The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) has announced the formation of the HPA Industry Recovery Task Force to focus on sustainable resumption of the production and post-production industry and understanding how to progress with content creation as the world responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our focus is to understand how to get our industry back to work and how to do it in a way that provides an ability to not only safely create global content, but to also understand the long-term impact to workflows, technology as well as to the people and our business community as we navigate through these unprecedented times,” said HPA President Seth Hallen.

The HPA has outlined several objectives for the task force, including:

To serve as a forum on how to resume production and post-production around the world in a sustainable fashion;

To understand and shape evolving technical requirements for remote collaboration and working from home;

To provide current information on health and safety guidelines issued by various government entities, unions, guilds and industry organizations; and

To provide support and guidance to those affected by the pandemic.

“In these challenging times, we have both an obligation and an opportunity to help navigate, educate and lead our industry. But we will not be doing this alone,” said Hallen. “Our goal is to partner with other key professional associations and organizations to be able to speak with the knowledge of both our HPA community and the larger industry to find the best plans, ideas and path forward so as we (sic) emerge from the crisis of today.”

HPA expects details on several initiatives to emerge, as well as the names of industry participants, over the next few weeks, the group said.