New features strengthen OmniBus iTX offering for call-letter station groups

OmniBus Systems has enhanced OmniBus iTX with new features that increase the automation and transmission platform's appeal to call-letter station groups. Already selected by two major station groups, OmniBus iTX is enabling the move toward an efficient and versatile centralcasting model, operating in a variety of roles for over-the-air broadcasting, production and streaming.

New features introduced to streamline station group operations include roll-under/join-in-progress, digital EAS integration, regional breakaway, live newsbreak and integrated Nielsen digital watermarking. Adapting readily to the aggregation of multiple central sites into one location or the distribution of a central site's workload across more than one location, iTX also makes it easy and cost-effective for station groups with a centralized broadcast model to protect against long-term outages of the central site or any local site.