New Data Shows YouTube Dominates Video Landscape for Kids

LONDON—A new study provides a sobering reminder of the difficulties broadcasters face in reaching kids on TV and offers new data showing how YouTube dominates the video landscape for kids aged two to twelve, with 85% of kids reporting that they watch YouTube, double the rate for broadcast (41%).

The new study, “Kids and the Screen: Changing the Channel” from Giraffe Insights and Precise TV also found that 35% of kids aged two to twelve can only be reached via digital platforms and that 70% of kids reported having seen commercials on YouTube compared to only 36% for broadcast TV. More than half (51%) said the best commercials were on TV, compared to 33% for broadcast TV and social media.

In general, YouTube dominated the video content landscape, with 85% of kids reporting they watched YouTube, followed by VOD (71%), gaming (60%), social media (46%), broadcast TV live or recorded (41%) and other online video (37%).

In terms of VOD, the study found that Netflix was the top outlet among kids, with 61% reporting that they viewed Netflix, followed by Disney+ (53%), Prime Video (39%), Hulu (37%) and HBO Max (22%).

In terms of broadcast TV, the Disney Channel was on top, with 25% of kids viewing, followed by Nickelodeon (24%), Cartoon Network (22%), Disney Junior (18%) and Fox (18%).

The study found that most of the YouTube viewing was done on mobile devices (78%), but kids were also accessing YouTube on connected TVs.

In terms of genres, the top content on YouTube was TV show clips and YouTubers, while cartoons and films were the most popular in VOD, pranks and challenges ranked the highest on social media and cartoons and animated programming were the most popular on broadcast TV.

The study was produced by research agency Giraffe Insights and Precise TV, which offers Precise Kids a certified YouTube advertising platform.