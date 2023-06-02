New Cooke Macro/i FF Spherical Macro Lenses Now Available to Order
The three 1:1 macro full frame 60mm, 90mm and 150mm lenses were designed from the ground up
LEICESTER, U.K.—Cooke Optics has announced that its new 60mm, 90mm and 150mm Macro/i FF 1:1 lenses are now available to order as a full set.
The set of three spherical complimentary macro lenses are performance matched to the S8/i FF, Varotal/i FF, and S7/i FF and feature the iconic Cooke Look. Each lens has expanded focus scale marks for shooting as normal focus standard prime lens, with the ability to close focus down to 1:1 macro with a maximum aperture of T2.5. These unique macro lenses are equally at home for principal photography and table top product close-up shots, the company explained.
At 1:1 macro, the close focus of the 60mm lens front measured from the sensor plane is 46 mm (1.8 in.). For the 90mm, the 1:1 close focus is 92mm (3.6 in.). For the 150mm, the 1:1close focus is 162mm (6.4 in.).
“These new macro lenses enable cinematographers and directors to get those very special extreme close-up shots, as well as to use them as regular spherical lenses, providing exceptional creative focus possibilities,” said Carey Duffy, director of product experiences, Cooke Optics. “These types of shots are exceptionally impactful and help to bring audiences further into the story.”
With a small front diameter of 87mm, the new Macro/i FF lenses have been created for a wide variety of situations and today’s compact digital cinema cameras.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.