New BYU broadcast center, OB truck make full HD available around the globe

BYU Broadcasting, owned by Brigham Young University, has added the latest EVS technology to its new broadcast center and new HD mobile truck.

BYU has invested in a new HD mobile unit integrating a range of broadcast equipment, including two EVS six-channel XT2+ servers along with an XF2 and an IPDirector.

The new 100,000sq ft broadcast center is also implementing a wide array of EVS production tools, including two XT2+, two XS, two IPDirector and two XTAccess units to enable tapeless production among truck, studio and post facilities.

The BYU broadcast building is the newest structure on campus and is operational. All operations, including studios, editing and transmission facilities, are now under one roof. The new facility makes it possible for BYU TV to broadcast in full HD all over the world.

BYU’s new truck, called “Big Blue,” produces local events, ranging from BYU sports and musical performances to seminars and festivals. During an event, EVS operators create clips on the XT2+ and XS servers in both the studio and truck.

These clips are managed by IPDirector users and are sent to Apple Final Cut Pro for refined editing, using XTAccess as the transfer mechanism. Content from the event, such as camera isos and edited highlights, are preserved on XF2 drives and the Studio’s Isilon NAS for archive.

Big Blue has the ability to connect to the studio system via gigabit link. Student operators can use IPDirector and XTAccess to move media from truck to studio or from studio to truck. The LSM and IPDirector operators in the truck send the studio clips for playback or for craft editing at more than 20 Apple Final Cut Pro stations in the BYU broadcast center.

The new truck was built to increase and improve content production for transmission to the 60 million households that tune in to BYU TV, KBYU and BYU TV International. In addition to serving as a remote production unit, the truck can serve as an additional control room at BYU’s campus to handle overflow productions.