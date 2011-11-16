New appointments at Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital announced appointments in three key positions: Damien Bommart as product and marketing manager for the DIVASolutions Manage category; Fabien Donato as solution architect for the European, African, Middle Eastern region (EAME); and Ronald Khoo as solution architect for the Asia-Pacific region (APAC).

Bommart's is an important position for Front Porch Digital as the company prepares to launch new versions of both DIVArchive and DIVAdirector and puts its recently announced cloud strategy into action. Bommart is especially well-suited to the new role after working with DIVArchive products in the field and designing customer solutions globally for more than six years at Front Porch Digital. He brings that wealth of knowledge to bear in his new role. Bommart will report to Phil Jackson, Front Porch Digital's chief marketing officer.

Donato and Khoo will support sales targets and facilitate deal negotiations by providing full technical support to the sales manager in their respective regions. Among their many responsibilities will be work on all aspects of solution delivery, from technical architecture and documentation to cost and pricing. Donato and Khoo will report to Marc Wharmby, head of Front Porch Digital's solution architect team.