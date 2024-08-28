Nevion VideoIPath Extends Its Cloud Orchestration Capabilities

OSLO, Norway—Nevion, a Sony company and provider of virtualized media production solutions, announced that it has extended the cloud capabilities of its media orchestration platform, VideoIPath, to enable routing of flows between processing resources in the cloud, including spinning-up and down those resources, as needed.

This functionality not only enables seamless hybrid live production workflows involving ground and cloud resources. It also ensures that cloud resources are only running when needed, thereby maximizing the potential benefits of a pay-per-use cloud business models by minimizing the costs and the environmental footprint, the company reported.

VideoIPath’s cloud capabilities will be demonstrated on the Sony booth (A10 in Hall 13) at IBC 2024, in Amsterdam, 13-16 September.

Nevion VideoIPath is a key component of Sony’s Networked Live offering and is widely deployed by broadcasters and telecom service providers throughout the world in applications as diverse as contribution, remote production, facilities, OB trucks and GCCG (ground-to-cloud-cloud-to-ground). VideoIPath is also an open system that allows it to be integrated into existing environments, with interfaces to any device and equipment, and support for familiar control surfaces.

In recent years, a whole host of cloud-related capabilities have been added to Nevion VideoIPath’s, including integrations with Amagi CLOUDPORT, TAG Video Systems’ Realtime Media Performance Platform, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Media Services, Nevion said.

VideoIPath has now been expanded to natively orchestrate advanced cloud workflows. Firstly, the new Resource Routing concept automates and greatly simplifies cloud connectivity, allowing operators to route signals to cloud resources as if they were local. The system automatically assigns the resources required for multi-hop signal routing and conversion as needed.

Secondly, the new Dynamic Resource Orchestration functionality allows cloud or on-prem software resources to be spun up when needed for these workflows and spun down when no longer required.

Finally, VideoIPath now has native support for SRT streams and connection modes, NDI source discovery and NDI signal routing between cloud resources. This functionality complements the existing support for JPEG XS / HEVC / AVC transport stream over IP connection management.

“This new VideoIPath functionality is very powerful,” explained Jan Helgesen, head of product and solutions at Nevion. “For example, if a production requires an on-premises SMPTE ST 2110 signal to be forwarded to a cloud-based switcher, multi-viewer or other resource, VideoIPath can spin-up an SRT receiver in the cloud, route the ground-based signal through an HEVC over SRT GCCG gateway onto the cloud-based SRT receiver, and then forward the NDI output of the receiver to the required cloud resource. When the production work is done, VideoIPath can end the connections and terminate the resources. All this is done in a way that is fully automated and transparent for the production staff.”

An example of this use case will be demonstrated at IBC 2024, showing a simplified connectivity for Sony’s M2L-X live production switcher for software-based workflows, utilizing cloud connectivity solutions from Sony, AWS, Techex and Comprimato. This demonstration will showcase VideoIPath’s new resource routing and dynamic resource orchestration, with Techex’s tx darwin media gateway instances being deployed as needed to support the GCCG workflow.

“The seamless orchestration across ground and cloud production resources, and the ability to optimize the use of those resources are a fundamental part of our Networked Live vision. Helgesen continues. “We believe that hybrid live production is the future, and VideoIPath is key to making this a practical reality.”