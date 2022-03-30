Nevion To Feature New Broadcast Control Functions For Video|Path At 2022 NAB Show

OSLO, Norway—Nevion, a Sony Group Company, will feature newly added broadcast control functions for its Video|Path media orchestration platform at the NAB Show , April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

New functions include tally, distribution, salvos, alias naming, endpoint grouping, destination monitoring, a soft panel application for operators and other enhancements to the Video|Path GUI. This initial enhancement is part of a larger plan to provide a consistent system for both broadcast control and network orchestration that supports the complete production lifecycle, the company said.

The additions make the system simpler and more cost-effective to deploy and upgrade workflow control, it added.

Sony and Nevion are working together to leverage Sony’s experience in broadcast control to enhance the product. First up is broadcast control functionality for IP-based broadcast facilities, master control rooms, OB production trucks and other mobile production units, the company said.

The new release also adds Sony’s NS-BUS IP-based management protocol to the list of supported equipment interfaces, thereby allowing Video|Path to work with Sony hardware panels (MKS-R1620 /R1630/R3210/R4020) and offer connection management to Sony’s SDI-IP converters (NXLK-IP51Y and NXLK-IP50Y) and XVS series switchers, it said.

Sony and Nevion remain committed to maintaining VideoIPath as an open and vendor-neutral platform that allows integration with third party systems and devices, including broadcast control, to provide customers with choice, the companies said.

Nevion Video|Path simplifies video, audio and data routing across both SDI and IP networks (IGMP and SDN), connecting locations, equipment and functionality. Deployed by broadcasters and telecom service providers in local area network (LAN) and wide area network (WAN) applications worldwide, Nevion Video|Path manages underlying complexity and resource capacity to enable incremental transition from SDI to IP, it said.

See Nevion at NAB Show booths C10901, N101LMR and N102LMR.

