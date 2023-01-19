Nevion, TAG Video Systems Team Up To Simplify IP Broadcast Production Solutions

OSLO, Norway & TEL AVIV, Israel—Nevion and TAG Video Systems have partnered on an effort to simplify deployment of IP-based broadcast production solutions focused on integrating each other’s products and developing associated delivery and support services, the companies said this week.

The move formalizes and extends the relationship they have established over many joint projects for major broadcasters around the world, they said.

Nevion’s VideoIPath media orchestration platform is already integrated with TAG’s software-based IP multiviewer, which is part of the company’s Realtime Media Performance Platform. The integration enables the optimized routing of video signals across IP networks into the multiviewer, which also offers probing and monitoring capabilities. VideoIPath will continue to be enhanced to take advantage of the capabilities of TAG’s platform, they said.

Nevion’s Virtuoso software-defined media node also integrates with TAG’s multiviewer, using SMPTE ST 2110, JPEG 2000 and JPEG XS to provide video signals to the platform. The Nevion and TAG engineering teams are also cooperating on a best end-to-end solution in which Virtuoso is used as a reference node in TAG’s labs, they said.

The partnership will see Nevion strengthen its professional service and support capabilities to handle TAG’s platform more deeply to simplify deployment and use of the overall production solution, they said.

“The transition to IP workflows has greatly accelerated in the past two years,” said TAG zero friction officer Kevin Joyce. “To provide clients the greatest value to empower their business, technology providers like TAG and Nevion need to proactively join forces and unite their expertise. This partnership will not only help our customers reduce complexity but will also help enhance both companies’ solutions with the mutual goal to better support our media companies’ business.”

Jan Helgesen, head of product and solutions at Nevion, framed the partnership in the context of an effort the company is making to advance the IP ecosystem for broadcast. “Nevion, together with its parent company Sony, have been developing an ecosystem of solutions, products, services and partnerships called Networked Live to enable broadcasters to enable mission critical live production from anywhere at any scale,” he said. “This ecosystem is deigned to make it easy for our customers to make the choices that are right for them. This partnership with TAG, which is built on very complementary offerings and years of working together, is therefore an important part of Networked Live.”

See Nevion at NAB Show booth C8101 and TAG Video Systems in booth W1672.