Nevion appoints Geir Bryn-Jensen as CEO

Nevion, a Sandefjord, Norway-based provider of video transport and fully managed and controlled video networking technology, has named Geir Bryn-Jensen as its new chief operating officer.

Bryn-Jensen joined Nevion in 2010 as executive vice president of sales and marketing, and will now oversee the advancement of Nevion's next-generation technologies for broadcast applications and video services management for all types of networks.

He brings nearly 20 years of experience in international sales and business development within the IT, telecom and broadcast industries. Before joining Nevion, Bryn-Jensen spent six years as director/country manager at CA Norway AS (Computer Associates). Prior to this, he was a manager in Accenture's Media & Entertainment division, following six years in Telenor's media and broadcast business where he held various business development roles in Europe and Asia.

Nevion also maintains a U.S. office in Oxnard, CA.