Nevion adds new video-over-IP monitoring to Ventura platform

At the 2011 NAB Show, Nevion will introduce new video networking management solutions and enhancements to its existing system management modules to help deliver remotely managed video networking functionality across all infrastructures.

The latest in the FCS in-service monitoring product family, the FCS250-IP provides video-over-IP monitoring capabilities. The FCS250-IP module installs into any Ventura chassis, making it ideally suited for remote deployment in conjunction with Nevion's video-over-IP transport solutions. The new module supports full wire-speed monitoring of up to 512 IP flows on an electrical or optical network interface and performs analysis of video-over-IP traffic on Ethernet, IP, UDP and RTP layers. As a subset of the TR101-290, priority checks are performed in real time for all detected transport streams. The FCS250-IP complements similar modules from Nevion that monitor ASI or SDI transport streams as well as the FCS1000-PLUS, a 1RU unit that monitors all three types of traffic.

Nevion’s Advanced Element Management System (AEMS) has been upgraded with new features to improve operation and maintenance of Ventura platform solutions. A state-of-the-art, user-friendly interface is introduced for configuration of modules with a large number of parameters. The company’s AEMS 2.0 also features enhanced support for SNMP and new security and card-maintenance functionality.

Nevion’s complete family of control, monitoring and management solutions includes the high-density FCS1000-PLUS, which delivers cost-effective video service monitoring of IP as well as DVB-ASI and HD/SD-SDI signals. Putting customers firmly in control of network assets, Nevion’s DataMiner platform provides an overall solution for monitoring the entire video transport chain and comes preconfigured with Nevion equipment.

