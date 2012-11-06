never.no Unveils Sync Multiscreen Interactive Social TV Advertising

OSLO, NORWAY — never.no announced Sync, a toolkit for syncing ad content and creating two-way engagement between the first and second screens. never.no says Sync makes it possible to sync an ad on TV with what appears on the second-screen device. Specifically, timed elements in the broadcast trigger the ad on the second screen, where viewers can interact with it through polling, games, and other such activities. Sync then pulls the results of that interaction back onto the first screen and integrates them into the programming or ad spot in real time. The Sync platform also includes technologies for tracking and reporting the benefits of the second screen.



Sync is part of never.no’s Interactivity Suite, a platform that supports participation TV by enabling viewers to influence a broadcast in real time, as well as allowing them to interact with one another. Using IS, a broadcaster can aggregate user-generated content from social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook into programming, and build synchronized companion apps that enable viewers to interact with their televisions using an iPad, tablet, PC, or smartphone.