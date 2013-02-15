never.no Integrates Google Plus into Interactivity Suite

OSLO, NORWAY—Continuing to incorporate social media into TV, never.no has integrated Google Plus into its Interactivity Suite, adding its functionality to the already-available platforms Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and others.



Broadcasters that use the IS will be able to add data from Google Plus into live programming, as well as across companion applications and devices.



“We're bringing the strengths and usability of Google Plus into a live broadcast environment, so that our clients have the tools at their fingertips to create new viewer experiences said Kelly Moulton, never.no’s North American vice president.



She added, “We’re giving our clients powerful new ways to capitalize on the demand for Social TV across all social media platforms.”



This integration enables broadcasters to utilize social content in programming based on a Google Plus user ID or an activity ID. They can also post a question and use the resulting comments to engage viewers.



According to a report from market researcher GlobalWebIndex, Google Plus users now stand at 343 million, surpassing Twitter, making it the second largest social platform in the world.

