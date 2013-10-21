Neumann Debuts New Mic

OLD LYME, CONN.—Neumann decided to surprise AES attendees by debuting a new microphone, the TLM 107.



The TLM 107 is a multipattern large diaphragm expected to be priced at $1,699.99. The mic is designed for multiple applications — recording studio, live sound and broadcast.



Neumann describes the capsule as a “newly developed diaphragm capsule.” The five available patterns are the full spread of omni to figure eight.



A low-cut filter works at 40 Hz and 100 Hz. A pad for 6 and 12 dB allows for SPLs as high as 153 dB, according to Neumann. A new tack for Neumann is a “navigation” button that operates the pattern, low-cut filter and pad selections.



It will be available in matte nickel and black. Ships with a shock mount.