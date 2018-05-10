Netflix Reveals Recommended Smart TVs for 2018

Netflix has revealed the first set of Smart TVs that it is recommending to customers in 2018.

The annual list aims to help Netflix customers navigate which sets work best with the streamer.

Netflix expects the Smart TVs to meet five of its seven criteria:

- TV Instant On: TV starts instantly and apps are ready to use instantly

- Fast app launch: Netflix app always launches quickly

- Netflix button: Remote control includes a Netflix button

- Easy Netflix Icon Access: Netflix app is easy to access and launch from the TV menu

- TV Resume: TV remembers what viewer was doing and wakes at same place it was turned off

- High-res Netflix Interface: Viewers can browse Netflix in 1080p resolution

- Latest Netflix version

Having met the criteria, Netflix has recommended LG 4K UHD TVs with webOS 4.0 and Sony W800F / WF800 series Android TVs.