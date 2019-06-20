Netflix Names Its 2019 Recommended Smart TVs

LOS GATOS, Calif.—If you’re planning on streaming the upcoming third season of “Stranger Things,” or any content available on Netflix, the streaming giant has identified the smart TVs that it feels will provide the best consumer experience.

Selecting these TVs based on what it believes will deliver the best performance and ease of use for its platform, Netflix have given the following smart TVs is “Netflix Recommends” label:

Samsung: Q60R, Q70R, Q80R, Q90R, Q900R, RU8000, The Serif and The Frame

Sony: Bravia X85G/XG85, X95G/XG95 and A9G/AG9

Panasonic: Viera GX700, GX800 and GX900

Netflix determines its recommended selections based on seven criteria, of which TVs must meet five. The criteria includes: TV instant on; fast app launch; easy Netflix icon access; a Netflix button on the remote; deployment of the Always Fresh feature from Netflix; a high-res Netflix interface; and features the latest version of Netflix.

For more information, including seeing previous year’s recommended TVs, visit Netflix’s website.