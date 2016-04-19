Netflix, Dolby to Add 100 Hours of HDR

SAN FRANCISCO—Dolby and Netflix today announced they would be adding over 100 hours of high dynamic range programming to the streaming platform by August 2016, with more than 150 hours slated by the end of the year. Upcoming Dolby Vision-enhanced titles include “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” and “Bloodline”.



Dolby Vision HDR technology is currently available in LG and Vizio TV sets, and on Netflix and VUDU streaming platforms. The Netflix original series, “Marco Polo,” illustrated here, is a current HDR offering.