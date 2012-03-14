Net Insight Wins Swisscom Order for Nationwide Sports Contribution Network



STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN: Net Insight has been selected to deliver the Nimbra platform for a new media contribution network to Swisscom Broadcast AG covering all premier league ice hockey and football arenas in Switzerland.



Swisscom Broadcast selected Net Insight’s Nimbra platform to transport live HD video, voice and data content. The platform includes Net Insight’s JPEG2000 high-density technology to provide low-latency video compression. Swisscom Broadcast will also use the Touch & Switch application provided by Institut fur Rundfunktechnik (IRT) to facilitate fast provisioning of broadcast signals complementing Net Insight’s network management tool Nimbra Vision.



Delivery and installation will take place during the first half of 2012.



Swisscom Broadcast has 520 transmitter sites and offers IP-based TV and video distribution services ranging from the capturing and encoding of TV programs and video content, to multi-screen IPTV solutions. Its subsidiary, Swisscom Event and Media Solutions ltd., provides a range of temporary communication, information, IT and webcasting services for event organizers and media companies, including audio and video contribution services for broadcasters.





