Net Insight contributes towards FINA World Championships in China

Net Insight will provide the contribution network based on its Nimbra platform for the FINA World Championships in 2011. The order was won from Shanghai Telecom, a branch of China Telecom, the country's state-owned telecom operator. Shanghai Telecom will build a media contribution network for live swimming events at the championships taking place in Shanghai in July 2011. The contribution network will link the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) to satellite earth stations.

Net Insight said its Nimbra platform was chosen for its flexibility and the network topology adaptability that simplifies network planning and allows step-by-step build-out, resulting in higher resource utilization. The order was received in partnership with one of Net Insight's partners in China, Times Sage Technology, member of the CSS group.