NEP’s Trio Video Makes Music Festival Rounds

PITTSBURGH — NEP’s Trio Video provided engineering support at the Lollapalooza Chile music festival, in addition to facilities for the Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals, both held in California.



“The size and number of music festivals is continuing to grow worldwide, and Trio Video is growing alongside them. Lollapalooza Chile is a great example of how we're helping a popular brand expand into new markets and launch popular festivals in other countries,” said Peter Kimball, senior account manager, NEP Trio Video. “We’re able to provide a level of expertise and experience that might not be available in remote locations and help our clients produce shows that match the quality levels of the U.S. version.”



As one of South America’s most successful music festivals, Lollapalooza Chile took place in Santiago the first weekend in April. Trio Video supplied technical support, design and equipment coordination for Springboard Productions and promoter C3 Presents for the two-day, six-stage festival. Next year, Trio Video hopes to provide the two new HD units deployed in Brazil this spring.



Promoted by AEG/Goldenvoice on two consecutive April weekends, with video produced by Springboard Productions, the 2013 Coachella Music Festival marked Trio Video’s seventh year as the show's sole provider of mobile video production facilities and services. Production trucks Rhythm and Blues supported 18 cameras providing three simultaneous channels of HD video webcast live on the festival’s YouTube channel, as well as a private festival network that delivered HD video to VIP areas and to large-format screens supplied and operated by NEP Screenworks.



Trio Video ran a similar operation for the Stagecoach festival, held the last weekend in April at the Coachella venue and billed as “California's Country Music Festival.” The Trio Video mobile units contributed to the production for cable channel AXS-TV, which broadcast more than a dozen live performances.



Lollapalooza Chile, Coachella and Stagecoach kicked off a busy 2013 music festival season for Trio Video, which will be providing production services for the Bottle Rock Festival in Napa, Calif., May 9-12; Hang Out Festival in Gulf Shores, Ala., May 17-19; the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tenn., June 13-16; the U.S. Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago Aug. 2-4; the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco Aug. 9-11; and the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas, Oct. 4-6 and 11-13.



