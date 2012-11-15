NEP Trio Video Supplies Live HD Video for Austin City Limits Festival

PITTSBURGH —NEP Trio Video recently wrapped its sixth production of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, held Oct. 12-14 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.



As the festival's exclusive provider of mobile video production facilities and services, NEP Trio Video supplied 30 hours of HD video webcast live on the festival's two YouTube channels. In addition, the company supplied the ACL Festival Network, a private on-site network that delivered live HD video to VIP areas at the festival and to large-format screens supplied and operated by NEP Screenworks.



#8220;This year's ACL marked the first time we’ve replaced on-site uplink trucks with a completely fiber-optic-based transmission network — a more cost-effective and reliable alternative to satellite,” said Peter Kimball, senior account manager at NEP Trio Video. “It's one more example of how NEP Trio Video has been able to take technologies from the world of sports production and apply them, with great success, to live entertainment.”



Under contract by Springboard Productions for promoter C3 Presents, NEP Trio Video provided its Tango, Beta, Aqua,and XL2 mobile units for the ACL Festival, in addition to 18 cameras covering over 100 bands.



“We appreciate the NEP’s ability to come together as a single team to deliver a comprehensive solution that enhances the experience for both on-site festival attendees and Web audiences. At this year’s ACL, the results spoke for themselves,” said Hank Neuberger, executive producer for Springboard Productions. “Our webcasts drew audiences that are comparable to those of traditional prime-time TV broadcasts.”



Recently acquired by NEP, Trio Video has its roots in Chicago-based sports coverage, but it is also known for producing for the high profile outdoor music festivals like Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo.



