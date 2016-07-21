NEP Switzerland Gets Going With 4K OB Van

BINGEN, GERMANY—NEP Switzerland is taking the field for the upcoming Swiss Super League soccer season with its first full 4K OB van, the Streamline S 12 4K. Developed by Broadcast Solutions GmbH, the new van offers a new room concept for the production area; works with up to 12 UHD cameras; and can be manned by up to 20 operators.

The van comes with 10 Panasonic AK-UC3000 cameras, with options for Super SloMo/Mini Cameras upon request. Grass Valley has provided its Karrera 8 M/E video switcher, while Imagine Communications contributed its Platinum 256x328 video router. Four EVS XT4K servers were installed in the truck, as well as a pair of EVS Epsio Paint and a single EVS XFile3. VSM contributed both the control and tally system, while the truck features both Axon and Imagine Selenio modulars. The audio comes from Riedel and Lawo, with Riedel’s MicroN serving as the audio –video core processing system and its Riedel Riface for the wireless talkback, while Lawo’s mc256 and Nova73 work as the audio mixer and matrix respectively. Riedel also provided its Artist 128 and MediorNet Stagebox System for the intercom matrix. Imagine’s Platinum SX Pro 144x21 heads was installed as a multiviewer.

The van was developed in less than six months, according to the NEP and Broadcast Solutions, and will be ready to serve during league broadcasts in July.