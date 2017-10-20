NEP Switzerland Adds Broadcast Solutions OB Van

BINGEN, GERMANY—Two vans are better than one for NEP Switzerland, as the company recently acquired the UHD 42 OB Van, a 4K/UHD unit from Broadcast Solutions GmbH; this is NEP Switzerland’s second Broadcast Solutions truck.

UHD 42 is based on Broadcast Solutions Streamline family of OB vans and is an example of the new Alphaline model. The Alphaline OB vans offer two production areas with up to 23 workplaces, including large slomo areas and VIP areas for producers, moderators and guests with additional monitors.

The van can work with up to 10 Grass Valley LDX 86N 4K/UHD cameras. Additional gear includes a Grass Valley Karrera K-Frame with 8 M/E; a Lawo mc256 console with 48 faders, as well as a Lawo Nova73 compact router; and four EVS XT 4K units.

NEP Switzerland acquired the new truck for work on the 2017/2018 seasons of the Swiss Raiffeisen Super League. It is currently being used for producing Swiss Premier Football League games in 4K/UHD.