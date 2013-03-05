NEP Studios Provides Production Facilities for Rebirth of ‘All My Children,’ ‘One Life to Live’

PITTSBURGH —NEP Studios created a new control room at Connecticut Film Center Studios for Prospect Park Productions’ relaunch of “All My Children” and “One Life to Live.” Stamford, Conn.-based Connecticut Film Center Studios provides 55,000-square-foot-facility for production, editing and offices for the production, which began taping in February.



“We have been pleased to collaborate with NEP Studios on several productions, the latest being the soap operas. They have been an excellent partner for us, and their deep technical and equipment know-how and design expertise make the ideal complement to our physical production space,” said Bruce Heller, president, Connecticut Film Center. “Most importantly, the productions love working with NEP Studios because they know they can rely on NEP’s first-rate equipment, service and knowledge.”



After being cancelled in April 2011, both series were licensed to Prospect Park for its online TV and interactive media network, The Online Network. New episodes are expected to be available by April via Hulu.com and the iTunes store.



NEP Studios has built a permanent control room and occupies studio space that was previously used for production of TBS sitcom “Are We There Yet?”. NEP is also providing a full-time engineer, design and installation for the control room, and integration services for the XDCAM workflow utilizing Sony PDW-F1600 record decks. Additionally, the company is designing and equipping a postproduction bay to enable on-site Avid video and audio editing of the shows for presentation on the Internet.



“Prospect Park’s revival of ‘All My Children’ and ‘One Life to Live’ represents the new paradigm in television viewing, with consumers accessing more and more of their favorite content via the Internet. We’re pleased that Prospect Park chose NEP Studios to be part of this groundbreaking effort,” said Barry Katz, senior vice president and general manager of NEP Studios. “Our successful track record supporting ‘The People’s Court’ at the Film Center, coupled with the state of Connecticut’s extremely attractive 30 percent tax credits for motion picture and television productions, were key factors in Prospect Park’s selection of NEP Studios and Connecticut Film Center.”



