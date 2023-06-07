NEP Singapore Moves into New Connected Production Facility

SINGAPORE—NEP Singapore has opened a new broadcast production facility in the northeast of Singapore that is designed to help the company meet the growing demand for connected broadcast production solutions in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The new facility, which is connected to NEP’s global production ecosystem, is now serving broadcast clients, rights holders and other content creators with both onsite and remote production services, helping them bring their live sports and entertainment content to audiences regionally and worldwide, the company reported.

“We’re very proud to open the doors to our new NEP Singapore home where we’ll continue to offer our clients the very best broadcast production solutions,” explained Saeed Izadi, president, NEP Singapore, India and Middle East. “This new expanded facility has been client-driven, where we’re responding to the needs of our broadcast partners in the region, whether they are working on a Tier 1 remote production or a Tier 2 or 3 remote production, we’re able to scale the solutions of the facility to meet the project’s needs, in both size and cost. I’m very proud of our team for bringing this new facility to life and excited for the opportunities it’s going to deliver to our clients.”

The new facility features modern office space and a spacious engineering workshop inside an expanded warehouse stretching more than 4,500 square meters. The warehouse provides ample space for NEP Singapore’s large collection of fly-pack kits along with dedicated space for camera and audio equipment and is ready to service a full range of broadcast production needs.

The new facility is part of NEP Group’s Asia-Pacific connectivity expansion utilizing 10GB circuits between NEP Australia, NEP Japan, NEP Singapore and NEP U.S., giving each region dedicated connectivity via NEP Connect’s Anylive fiber network.

This will provide clients with more opportunities to utilize resources and solutions across NEP Group’s global production ecosystem.

Once the second phase of the new facility is complete, NEP Singapore will offer a signature floor spanning 1,500 square meters custom-built to support remote and centralized productions, the company explained.