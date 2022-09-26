NEP Norway Taps Mediaproxy for ST 2110 Expansion

MELBOURNE—Mediaproxy has announced that the outside broadcast and playout facilities group NEP is using Mediaproxy’s LogServer software for SMPTE ST 2110 recording at its Norwegian operation.

NEP Norway first began using Mediaproxy software in 2017, when it chose LogServer for its next generation compliance recording on the SDI channels distributed from its playout center. This replaced a custom-built system and when the company needed a logging system for new ST 2110 services, the decision was taken to expand the installation, which was facilitated by LogServer's easy software-based integration for uncompressed IP video sources, Mediaproxy reported.

The new channel platform was installed in the second quarter of this year.

In addition to compliance monitoring, the solution is also used to check problems on already-broadcast programs, while the As-run feature provides a record for advertisers of what has been sent to air.

NEP Norway technical manager Rune Olsen explained that the key benefits of LogServer included its ease of use, stability and excellent support from Mediaproxy.

"The software has worked without a hitch from the get-go and Mediaproxy is very fast in responding to any questions we may have," he said. "The interface is also very easy and efficient to use. It just works and does the work it is supposed to do."

"We are very pleased to continue our association with NEP Norway, which has entered a new and exciting phase in its business development by expanding into SMPTE ST 2110," added Mediaproxy’s Rajesh Patel, vice president of sales and solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). "Our company has been involved in the development of ST 2110 from the very start through our membership of AIMS. While it is now established and widely used in broadcasting, ST 2110 continues to be a leading edge technology that we at Mediaproxy are supporting through investment in engineering that allows us to fulfil customer demands for new technologies very quickly."

