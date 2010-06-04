NEP, MLB Network Continue Partnership Through 2011

NEP Broadcasting and MLB Network announced they will continue their partnership through the 2011 Major League Baseball season. Through this agreement, NEP will serve as the exclusive facilities provider for MLB Network’s “Thursday Night Baseball” production, coverage of the MLB All-Star Game, National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, World Series and Triple-A All-Star Game.



NEP will supply Supershooter 11 as MLB Network’s primary mobile unit. SS11 features a Grass Valley Kalypso switcher, Calrec Omega audio console, Sony HDC cameras, EVS XT[2] servers, a Duet Hyper X3, and virtual monitor walls throughout.



“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with MLB Network,” says NEP CEO Debbie Honkus. “It has been such an honor to work with MLB Network from their exciting launch in 2009 and be a partner as they grow this tremendously successful network.”



“NEP has been a valued partner of MLB Network in providing the quality service, skilled engineering staff and state-of-the-art equipment that they are known and respected for throughout the industry. NEP’s expertise and experience have been a critical component of our success.” says Susan Stone, MLB Network’s vice president of operations.





