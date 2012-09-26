NEP Launches U.K.’s First 1080p OB Truck

PITTSBURGH–NEP Visions, the U.K.-based European subsidiary of NEP, launches the newest addition to its fleet of 16 HD-capable outside broadcasting vehicles. The triple-expander Atlantic is the U.K.'s first fully-integrated 1080p 3G-capable OB vehicle, with the ability to produce a full single-path broadcast in 1080p50 or 1080p60.



“With Atlantic, we've redefined the leading edge of 1080p outside broadcasting," said Steve Jenkins, managing director of NEP U.K. "This is the U.K.'s first truck to feature cameras and vision-mixing systems that were, until recently, not even available in 1080p — such as Grass Valley's Kayenne vision mixer and support for up to 30 Grass Valley digital LDK8000 cameras.”



Atlantic also contains eight EVS XT3 servers wired to support 48 EVS channels, and the truck is also capable of producing 16 levels of discrete 5.1 audio.



The OB truck has 850 square feet of production space when fully expanded. It functions as both a full-size expanding video tape recorder scanner and a full-size expanding production unit. The Atlantic is also unusual in that it has 10 feet of headspace throughout much of the workspace.



“We realized that it's important for the director to be able to interact with the sound mixer and the VT producer in the midst of a production, so we've engineered windows with blinds that enable all operators to see each other when necessary,” Jenkins said.



