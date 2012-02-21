NEP Launches Two New HD Mobile Units



PITTSBURGH: NEP Broadcasting announced the release of ND5 and Arizona, two new high-definition mobile production trucks. Designed and built at NEP’s integration facility, ND5 and Arizona combine the finest broadcast technology with NEP’s mobile facilities design.



These two new additions bring NEP’s HD fleet to 47 production trucks world-wide, the largest HD fleet in the industry. ND5 and Arizona are the first in a series of next-generation HD trucks that will debut across NEP in 2012, including ND6 in the Supershooters fleet; a new entertainment truck, Entourage, in the Sweetwater fleet; and an additional HD truck in NEP’s U.K. fleet.



ND5, a one-truck unit designed for NEP’s Supershooters fleet, offers a streamlined set-up with powerful production capabilities, perfect for covering sports and light entertainment. It features a large, three-tier control room and a back-to-back layout in tape, and is equipped with a Grass Valley Kalypso switcher, Sony cameras, an Calrec Artemis Beam audio console with MADI and Hydra, and virtual monitor walls throughout. ND5 debuted Feb. 19, with NBC’s Hockey Day in America.



Arizona is the latest truck in NEP’s Denali fleet, designed specifically for the entertainment industry. With a wide two-tier control room and a large audio room with seating for three, this single-truck unit is perfect for multi-camera reality programs and light entertainment. Arizona comes fully-equipped with a Grass Valley Kalypso switcher, Sony cameras, a Calrec Alpha audio console with MADI and Hydra, wiring for 20 tape machines and two EVS servers, and virtual monitor walls throughout. Arizona’s first assignment will be in support of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Oscar telecast later this month.



