NEP Group Acquires Broadcast Sports International

PITTSBURGH & BALTIMORE—NEP Group has acquired Broadcast Sports International (BSI), a Baltimore-based designer and manufacturer of wireless networks and high-end wireless A/V systems. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

BSI provides broadcast-quality wireless audio-visual solutions as well as a field service for major television networks, sports leagues and other marquee customers around the world. It offers wireless camera systems, wireless audio systems, wireless communications systems and digital technology to receive, decode and distribute images and sounds.

“We’ve worked alongside BSI’s team for years and share a great deal of respect for their high-quality work and technology,” said Mike Werteen, Global President, NEP Broadcast Services. “BSI and NEP share similar service-oriented cultures centered on delivering exceptional results for our clients, so this is a great fit all around.”

According to NEP the acquisition is consistent with its strategy to become the worldwide leader in broadcast services.

BSI adds wireless capabilities to NEP’s line of specialty capture services, which include Bexel’s specialized engineering systems and production solutions, as well as Fletcher’s specialty camera solutions.

More information is available online.