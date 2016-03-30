NEP Germany, NEP Belgium Acquire EVS XT3 Servers

LIÈGE, BELGIUM—According to EVS, both NEP Germany and NEP Belgium have recently acquired five XT3 live production servers. All of the servers come with EVS’ new Channel Max configuration and allow the companies to extend each server to 12 channels or more.

Both companies previously utilized XT2 servers, per EVS, before upgrading to the XT3. The new servers use the Channel Max configuration to expand the number of channels per server and additional high frame rate support (2x-10x). This allows for more Super Motion cameras to be recorded on a single server.

Two operators are able to work on one server simultaneously with their own personal settings as a result of a dual multiviewer output offered by the XT3. Additional features include the increase of bandwidth capabilities for IP file-based workflows and integration of future technologies, including 3G-1080p and UHD/4K, according to EVS.

NEP Germany and NEP Belgium are part of the NEP Worldwide Network.