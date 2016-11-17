NEP Europe Taps GV Cams for New Trucks

MONTREAL—NEP Europe is going with consistency with its new slate of trucks that are currently under construction, choosing to purchase Grass Valley’s LDX 86N 4K cameras for all trucks.

The LDX 86N cameras are fully capable of switching from 4K resolution to 3G/HD. It is able to upgrade to LDX 86N Universe functionality, with 6X HD and 3X HD/3G high frame rate capture. All five of the new trucks expected to be added to NEP Europe’s fleet in the next sixth months will feature the LDX camera, including a triple-expanding truck that can accommodate up to 30 cameras.

NEP has announced that all future trucks will also carry LDX 86N cameras for future UHD productions.