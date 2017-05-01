NEP Australia Deploys Lawo Tech at IP Production Hubs

SYDNEY—In an effort to support its IP-enabled production Hubs located in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia, NEP Australia is partnering with Lawo to provide its technology services.

NEP Australia's Director of Technology Marc Segar and Philipp Lawo, Lawo CEO, at the 2017 NAB Show.

NEP’s broadcast production Hubs feature an IP-based core for remote, distributed production. The hubs are designed for multi-camera sports broadcasts, including the country’s Rugby League (NRL), Australian Rules Football (AFL) and A-League soccer.

To assist the Hubs, Lawo is providing its V_matrix platform for all IP-routing, processing and multi-viewer functionality based around software-defined virtual modules of the V_matrix ecosystem. Lawo’s Virtual Studio Manager and “The Wall” multi-viewer control are also a part of the system for over-arching orchestration and control, as well as a common user interface for operators.

The deal will also include audio and IP processing equipment for four new OB trucks, as well as an upgrade of seven existing NEP trucks.

The NEP Hubs are currently under construction and are expected to be ready by March 2018.