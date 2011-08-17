NEP Announces Newest Production Truck
PITTSBURGH: NEP Supershooters has announced the rollout of their newest high-def mobile production truck, SS22.
The truck is reported to demonstrate the company’s advances in quick setup and increased production efficiencies. Able to operate as a standalone truck or connect to other units via fiber optic for added resources, the truck is readily scalable to adapt to any job.
“NEP is a valued partner of ESPN on several projects and we are extremely excited about the new SS22 build,” said Wendell Grigley, coordinating director of event operations at ESPN, in a press release. “This truck will complement the NEP fleet putting a state of the art facility into our remote schedule.”
SS22 is equipped to handle 3D production, work on 3G networks and comes loaded with a full array of gear including a Calrec Apollo audio console with Bluefin, Sony HDC-1500 cameras, EVS XT2 servers and a GVG Kalypso switcher.
SS22’s fall production schedule includes providing support for the NFL on FOX, the NBA on ESPN and starting off this weekend supporting CBS at the PGA Championships.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox