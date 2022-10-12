NCTC Inks Deal with MyBundle.TV to Simplify Streaming Experience

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and LENEXA, Kan.—In a deal that’s being termed “landmark,” the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC), a consortium of more than 700 independent North American broadband providers, has signed a deal that will make the MyBundle.TV content management software available to its member providers and subscribers.

The MyBundle.TV agreement with the NCTC—whose members serve more than one-third of all U.S. households—will give the cooperative's members the ability to deploy a wide range of tools that simplify the increasingly complicated world of streaming TV, they said.

The MyBundle.TV platform offers free and easy-to-use tools to help consumers discover and manage their streaming service subscriptions, watch free live TV, and find content to watch across their services. It currently incorporates more than 150 streaming services and partners with approximately 115 broadband providers serving 9.1 million customers nationwide.

The MyBundle.TV platform will work in conjunction with NCTC members' own video offerings or as a standalone broadband solution, offering subscribers a simple way to manage and make the most of the vast streaming TV landscape, they said.

Formerly the National Cable Television Cooperative, the NCTC rebranded itself last summer as the National Content & Technology Cooperative.

"Entering into a strategic partnership with the recently rebranded NCTC is a landmark agreement in the growth and evolution for MyBundle.TV," said Jason Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of MyBundle.TV. "We applaud the NCTC's rebrand and commitment to drive new revenue generating opportunities for its members. The MyBundle.TV platform will provide NCTC members with cost-effective tools to grow, retain and delight their customers."

"In a short period of time, we have seen MyBundle.TV have great success in working with broadband companies to fortify their businesses. The NCTC is very pleased to enter into a comprehensive agreement with MyBundle.TV that will bring its array of tools to all of our members nationwide," said Lou Borrelli, CEO, NCTC. "We look forward to working with Jason and his team in the years ahead helping our members deploy an array of innovative options that not only help their end customers save money, but also enhance their current broadband and video experiences."