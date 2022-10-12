NCTC Inks Deal with MyBundle.TV to Simplify Streaming Experience
Streaming management tools will be made to Co-op’s 700+ broadband providers and customers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and LENEXA, Kan.—In a deal that’s being termed “landmark,” the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC), a consortium of more than 700 independent North American broadband providers, has signed a deal that will make the MyBundle.TV content management software available to its member providers and subscribers.
The MyBundle.TV agreement with the NCTC—whose members serve more than one-third of all U.S. households—will give the cooperative's members the ability to deploy a wide range of tools that simplify the increasingly complicated world of streaming TV, they said.
The MyBundle.TV platform offers free and easy-to-use tools to help consumers discover and manage their streaming service subscriptions, watch free live TV, and find content to watch across their services. It currently incorporates more than 150 streaming services and partners with approximately 115 broadband providers serving 9.1 million customers nationwide.
The MyBundle.TV platform will work in conjunction with NCTC members' own video offerings or as a standalone broadband solution, offering subscribers a simple way to manage and make the most of the vast streaming TV landscape, they said.
Formerly the National Cable Television Cooperative, the NCTC rebranded itself last summer as the National Content & Technology Cooperative.
"Entering into a strategic partnership with the recently rebranded NCTC is a landmark agreement in the growth and evolution for MyBundle.TV," said Jason Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of MyBundle.TV. "We applaud the NCTC's rebrand and commitment to drive new revenue generating opportunities for its members. The MyBundle.TV platform will provide NCTC members with cost-effective tools to grow, retain and delight their customers."
"In a short period of time, we have seen MyBundle.TV have great success in working with broadband companies to fortify their businesses. The NCTC is very pleased to enter into a comprehensive agreement with MyBundle.TV that will bring its array of tools to all of our members nationwide," said Lou Borrelli, CEO, NCTC. "We look forward to working with Jason and his team in the years ahead helping our members deploy an array of innovative options that not only help their end customers save money, but also enhance their current broadband and video experiences."
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.