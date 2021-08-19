NCTC Inks Carriage Deal with Disney

BURBANK, Calif. & LENEXA, Ka.—Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution and the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) have announced a new, multi-year distribution agreement that will make Disney’s sports, news, kids, family and general entertainment programming from networks, broadcast stations and SVOD services available to the 700+ small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators that belong to NCTC.

In addition to the ESPN networks, the Disney branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels, the deal covers retransmission consent for the ABC Owned Television Stations and will allow NCTC member operators to offer the ACC Network to their customers beginning September 1.

The comprehensive distribution agreement between the parties also will allow operators to market the streaming services Disney+ and ESPN+, joining Hulu which is already available to some operators. NCTC member operators will be able to link their customers directly to the Disney+ and ESPN+ websites where new subscribers can sign up.

“Our new deal with the NCTC will allow member operators to continue serving their customers across the country by delivering Disney’s robust and expansive portfolio of networks, which includes the addition of the ACC Network,” said Sean Breen, executive vice president, platform distribution, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “We’re incredibly pleased that the agreement will also now give their members’ customers direct access to our collection of streaming services.”