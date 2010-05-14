NCPB Streamlines Workflow With Omneon

Northern California Public Broadcasting Inc. (NCPB) has purchased Omneon video infrastructure to support the end-to-end file-based workflow at its San Francisco facilities.



Two mirrored Omneon Spectrum media server systems will support broadcast ingest, storage, and playout, and a third Spectrum system will support ingest for NCPB production. A 144-TB Omneon MediaGrid active storage system will provide centralized storage for the installation and provide nearline storage for Apple and Avid editors within NCPB post production as well as archival media storage.



The Omneon Media Application Server, including the ProXplore, ProBrowse, and ProXchange applications, will facilitate clip management across the server and storage systems, allow desktop viewing of any stored content across the Omneon platform, and perform accelerated transcoding of media as needed throughout the workflow. The Omneon video infrastructure will support 11 broadcast channels.



“We’ll be implementing systems and applications from across the Omneon product line, taking advantage of their high level of integration—and compatibility with third-party systems—to streamline the entire production and broadcast workflow,” said Lee Young, director of engineering facilities at Northern California Public Broadcasting.



“In supporting the full production and broadcast workflow at NCPB, the Omneon video-file-based infrastructure will bring efficiency to critical processes such as multiclient editing, studio production, integrated channel playout, and multiformat distribution,” said Geoff Stedman, senior vice president of marketing and business development at Omneon.





