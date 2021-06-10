NBCU Will Provide Live 4K HDR Coverage of the Tokyo Olympics

STAMFORD, Conn.—In a groundbreaking move for U.S. Olympic coverage, NBCUniversal will be producing and providing 4K, high dynamic range (HDR) feeds with ATMOS sound to viewers during the Tokyo Olympics.

NBCUniversal will distribute the 4K HDR coverage to U.S. distribution partners, who will individually choose how to make the content available to their customers.

In addition, live competition coverage of all Tokyo Olympic programming on Golf Channel and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will be made available in 4K HDR throughout the Games.

Events which will be featured in 4K HDR during this summer’s Games include gymnastics, track & field, swimming, diving, beach volleyball, golf, tennis and other sports, the company said.

“The Olympics have been a consistent driver of technological advancements, and even with the challenges of the past year, Tokyo will be no different,” said Gary Zenkel, president, NBC Olympics. “With the rich cultural backdrop of Tokyo combined with the world-class competition of the Olympics, we’re excited to provide the American audience a look at the Games and, for the first time, the live Olympics primetime show with this impressive new 4K HDR technology.”

NBC Sports’ 4K UHD programming will offer pictures in ultra-high resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) that is four times that of current HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) and the HDR images mean will provide wider contrast and a richer range of colors. Finally, Dolby ATMOS provides a fully immersive overhead surround sound experience.