NBCU, Hitachi-Comark Headline New RIST Forum Members

CEREDIGION, U.K.—The Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) Forum has announced 15 new members have joined its ranks, led by NBC Universal and Hitachi-Comark.

The list of companies that have joined the RIST Forum as affiliate members includes American Public Television, Arena HD, Broadcast Wireless systems, Caton, Cyan View, Enensys, Hitachi-Comark, NBC Universal, Sienna TV, SIP Radius, Softvelum, Tata Communications, Tubical and Videohouse. DTV Innovations has also joined as an associate member.

The RIST Forum, which now features more than 80 members, is committed to the adoption of the RIST protocol for high quality broadcast-grade video over the public internet. RIST aims to create an industry-wide, interoperable transport solution that can be implemented by any vendor into its equipment.