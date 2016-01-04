NBC Studios Add Radio Active Design Intercom Systems

WASHINGTON—The NBC Studio in Washington has added a pair of new Radio Active Design UV-1G wireless intercom systems, courtesy of Jetwave Wireless. A third unit will be used for remote broadcasts.

Jim Dugan, owner of Jetwave Wireless in Alexandria, Virginia.

The UV-1G wireless intercom system base station operates in a small footprint in the UHF band, while bodypacks operate in the VHF band, minimizing the problems of finding available bandwidth. The bodypack systems also work anywhere in a studio facility. Each unit features up to six RAD packs.

Radio Active Designs is a manufacturer of spectrally efficient wireless audio products. The company is based in Lincoln, Neb. Jetwave Wireless is a dealer of Radio Active Design and is located in Alexandria, Va.