HPA Opens Submissions for 2024 HPA Engineering Excellence Awards

LOS ANGELES—The Hollywood Professional Association has announced that submissions for the 2024 HPA Engineering Excellence Awards are now being accepted. This renowned accolade recognizes and celebrates innovation and outstanding technical and creative ingenuity within content creation, distribution and development.

The submission deadline for the 2024 HPA Engineering Excellence Awards is June 14, 2024. There will be an online judging session and winners will be announced in August 2024. The awards will be presented during the 2024 HPA Awards gala on November 7th at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theater in North Hollywood, Calf.

Joachim Zell, chair of the HPA Engineering Excellence Awards, explained that "Our industry is in a revolutionary phase of development and change, as it often is. Every year, we see the most incredible work, showcasing the very best of what is being developed. I urge you to enter and show what you’ve been working on. Your work is what drives the industry forward, and we are excited to see it.”

The HPA Engineering Excellence awards acknowledge demonstrated excellence in the design, development, or implementation of products or workflows that improve the user experience of professional content creators, artists, or operators. Submissions can be hardware, software, cloud-based offerings, or technological developments and production processes. Individuals, groups, organizations and companies are eligible to submit, provided that submissions were introduced and commercially available prior to the submission deadline.

Once again, a distinguished panel of industry experts known for their innovation, creativity, technical excellence and overall contribution to the industry will be convened to judge the submissions.

Awardees of the 2023 Engineering Excellence Award included Adobe for Adobe Premiere Pro Text-Based Editing, Flanders Scientific for XMP550, and Kino Flo for Mimik 120. StypeLandXR received an Honorable Mention.

The HPA Awards are sponsored by Avid, Black Magic Design, Dolby, and Sohonet.

To submit an entry or learn more about the HPA Engineering Excellence Award, visit hpaonline.com .

The organization has also announced that the HPA NET Roundtables are returning on July 18 and that HPA is accepting proposals for a roundtable between now and May 1, 2024 here .

HPA NET fosters education and candid conversations in the media and entertainment industry, which is why the group is seeking moderators like you to lead insightful roundtable discussions about how our industry is evolving all around us.

HPA also has announced that “in order to sustain the quality and expansion of our offerings, we will be implementing a $20 increase in membership fees, effective May 1st, 2024.”

The group noted that if members “sign up for autopay, you'll lock in the current rate of $125 for your membership going forward. If you'd like to take advantage of autopay, send us a message before May 1st, and we'll sort out your renewal.”

For more information call (818) 273-1482 or send an email to membership@hpaonline.com.