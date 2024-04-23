Integral Ad Science Achieves MRC Accreditation

NEW YORK—Integral Ad Science has announced that it has earned Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for its sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) filtration for the Connected TV (CTV) environment.

The full scope of the accreditation covers IAS's SIVT filtration and reporting in CTV environments as applied to video impressions, viewable impressions, and related viewability metrics.

Being able to detect sophisticated invalid traffic will help marketers avoid ad fraud and get more value for the advertising spend.

Last year IAS received the industry's first accreditation for CTV video viewable impressions. With this announcement, IAS adds SIVT filtration of CTV video viewable impressions to its portfolio of MRC-accredited metrics.

"This accreditation marks our continued commitment to transparency and quality in the CTV space and further demonstrates our position as a leader in providing accredited products and services to our clients," said Kevin Alvero, IAS chief compliance officer. "As marketers allocate increased spend towards CTV and OTT to reach audiences, it is increasingly important to ensure these environments are protected from fraud."

"IAS is to be congratulated for the longstanding commitment to quality measurement it has demonstrated through its engagement in the MRC's accreditation process," said George W. Ivie, executive director and CEO of the MRC. This new accreditation is especially critical to marketers as they continue to grow their investments in CTV channels."