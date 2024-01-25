NBC Sports Next, Pixellot Team Up On Youth, Amateur Sports Live Streaming

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Sports Next and Pixellot are expanding their partnership to bring livestreaming to youth and amateur sports venues around North America, combining the streaming and highlight editing capabilities of the former with the AI-automated game-coverage cameras of the latter.

"We're delighted to strengthen our partnership with SportsEngine, bringing revolutionary AI-automated video technology to a broader audience,” said David Shapiro, president North America, at Pixellot. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing sports streaming experience at all levels, making professional-quality live broadcasts accessible to amateur and youth sports venues free of charge."

The solution relies on NBC Sports Next’s newly launched SportsEngine Play, a subscription streaming service for capturing and viewing live and on-demand video of youth and amateur sports, and Pixellot’s AI-automated cameras. The combination will be offered at no cost to venues, the companies said.

The partnership enables easy, integrated setup of the technology. Together, SportsEngine Play and Pixellot AI-automated cameras produce a professional, high-quality production, they said.

SportsEngine Play can be used to livestream and deliver on-demand content as well as to create highlight reels. The NBC Sports Next platform also is building a comprehensive collection of player development and training content, including exclusive instructional videos from more than a dozen world-class athletes, as well as offering live streams of amateur sporting events, such as the 2024 All-American Bowl.

Pixellot is already being used at more than 10,000 U.S. high schools to provide AI-automated sports cameras and analytics.

"Expanding our partnership with Pixellot is a pivotal step in our mission to elevate the streaming of youth and amateur sports,” said Brett MacKinnon, senior vice president and general manager, Youth & Recreational Sports, at NBC Sports Next.

“By integrating Pixellot's state-of-the-art camera technology with our SportsEngine Play streaming platform, we're setting new standards in sports broadcasting, making it easier and more affordable for venues to not only share their sporting events with a wider audience but also benefit from a new revenue stream."