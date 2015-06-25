NBC Sports Live Extra Offers Exclusive NASCAR Coverage

STAMFORD, CONN. - NBC Sports is putting the pedal to the metal as it prepares to launch its coverage of NASCAR Sprint Cup races. As part of its coverage, NBC Sports’ live streaming product, NBC Sports Live Extra, will offers fans exclusive camera angles, custom driver information, and insider track information during all races.

NBC Sports Live Extra multi-view options combine the NBC’s race simulcast with alternative camera angles, including in-car views, full-view on-board alternate cameras, and various locations on the track. Fans will also be able to access race day information like driver updates and bios, cup standings, and track infographics. NBC Sports Live Extra will stream coverage of NASCAR races from both NBC and NBCSN.

The Fourth of July weekend will kick off NBC Sports Group’s 10-year deal as the home of the NASCAR Sprint Championship, starting with the Subway Firecracker 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday on NBCSB, July 4 at 7 p.m. ET, and continuing with the Coke Zero 400 on Sunday, July 5 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.